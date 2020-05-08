Las Cruces city parks to remain closed during Mother’s Day weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is encouraging its residents to continue to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings during Mother’s Day weekend.

The City of Las Cruces said all public parks will continue to be closed and that there will be physical barricades at entrances to discourage gatherings.

Las Cruces police also said that its officers will be patrolling city parks during Mother’s Day weekend and will issue citations to anyone who repeatedly trespasses.

The City said it seeks voluntary compliance with the order and does not wish to take any formal action against anyone.

The emergency public health order and closing of all parks are attempts to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, officials said.