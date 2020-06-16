Las Cruces City Council postpones vote on former Country Club property

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces City Council put off a vote regarding the future of the property that used to be the Las Cruces Country Club at their meeting Monday.

The property, located in the 2700 block of North Main Street, was up for a vote on whether to turn to land into a tax increment development district to help the area build, operate, and maintain its own public infrastructure.

The postponement was voted on unanimously by Council in favor of revisiting the item during a special session on June 29.