Las Cruces City Council gives $400K to 16 non-profits to pay for health-related services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces City Council voted on Monday to spread $400,000 among 16 non-profit organizations, which will help play for health-related public service programs.

The money will come from the Telshor Facility fund, which is the money received through the leasing of the Memorial Medical Center.

“The funding, available July 1, is for the specific purpose of providing operating expenses to eligible non-profit organizations in exchange for qualified health care to the sick, indigent, and low-income community members of Las Cruces,” a news release from the City of Las Cruces said.  

Here is a breakdown of the recommended amount for each organization:

 Organization Program Recommended award 
Mesilla Valley CASA Volunteer Development & Support $ 27,500 
Community Action Agency CARE- Cancer Care and Support Program   $ 27,500 
El Caldito Soup Kitchen $ 27,500 
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope SOAR Disability/Homeless income Program $ 27,500 
Southern NM Diabetes Outreach Diabetes Detection Prevention Education and Support $ 27,500 
Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region 1 to 1 Mentoring For Low Income at Risk Youth $ 27,500 
Casa DePeregrinos Food Security Program $ 27,500 
Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces More Members More Often $ 27,500 
Families and Youth Inc.  El CruceroPermanent Supportive Housing $23,500 
10 Jardin De LosNiños Healthy & Wise wellness program $23,500 
11 La Casa Child & Youth Program $23,500 
12 Roadrunner Food Bank Hunger Relief Las Cruces $23,500 
13 Catholic Charities of Southern NM Crime and Domestic Violence Program $15,500 
14  Amador Health Center Amador Care Connection $23,500 
15 Mesilla Valley Hospice Pain control and Comfort Care for Hospice Patients $23,500 
16 La Pinon SANE unit $23,500 
    Total $400,000 

“The need for community-based services is great, especially during this pandemic,” said Mayor Ken Miyagishima. “My fellow city councilors and I are committed to assisting our vulnerable population and the TelshorFacility Fund allows us to provide this badly needed support.” 

Another $35,000 in Telshor Facility Funds will go help community organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This goes with $100,000 that was already awarded to “community partners.”

Here is a breakdown of those funds:

Community Partners 

Agency/Organization  Up to* Proposed Use 
Third District Court  $30,000 Veterans Treatment Court  
Mesilla Valley CASA  $5,000 Direct Services to Children aging out of Foster Care  
Various (CYFD, WIC, CDP)  + $75,000  Purchase and distribution of essential supplies  

City of Las Cruces 

City Department  Up to* Proposed Use 
Quality of Life  (-$100,000)  Essential Supply Fund  
Various Departments  +$25,000 Handwashing Stations/Sanitation Kits  

