Las Cruces City Council gives $400K to 16 non-profits to pay for health-related services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces City Council voted on Monday to spread $400,000 among 16 non-profit organizations, which will help play for health-related public service programs.

The money will come from the Telshor Facility fund, which is the money received through the leasing of the Memorial Medical Center.

“The funding, available July 1, is for the specific purpose of providing operating expenses to eligible non-profit organizations in exchange for qualified health care to the sick, indigent, and low-income community members of Las Cruces,” a news release from the City of Las Cruces said.

Here is a breakdown of the recommended amount for each organization:

Organization Program Recommended award 1 Mesilla Valley CASA Volunteer Development & Support $ 27,500 2 Community Action Agency CARE- Cancer Care and Support Program $ 27,500 3 El Caldito Soup Kitchen $ 27,500 4 Mesilla Valley Community of Hope SOAR Disability/Homeless income Program $ 27,500 5 Southern NM Diabetes Outreach Diabetes Detection Prevention Education and Support $ 27,500 6 Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region 1 to 1 Mentoring For Low Income at Risk Youth $ 27,500 7 Casa DePeregrinos Food Security Program $ 27,500 8 Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces More Members More Often $ 27,500 9 Families and Youth Inc. El CruceroPermanent Supportive Housing $23,500 10 Jardin De LosNiños Healthy & Wise wellness program $23,500 11 La Casa Child & Youth Program $23,500 12 Roadrunner Food Bank Hunger Relief Las Cruces $23,500 13 Catholic Charities of Southern NM Crime and Domestic Violence Program $15,500 14 Amador Health Center Amador Care Connection $23,500 15 Mesilla Valley Hospice Pain control and Comfort Care for Hospice Patients $23,500 16 La Pinon SANE unit $23,500 Total $400,000

“The need for community-based services is great, especially during this pandemic,” said Mayor Ken Miyagishima. “My fellow city councilors and I are committed to assisting our vulnerable population and the TelshorFacility Fund allows us to provide this badly needed support.”

Another $35,000 in Telshor Facility Funds will go help community organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This goes with $100,000 that was already awarded to “community partners.”

Here is a breakdown of those funds:

Community Partners

Agency/Organization Up to* Proposed Use Third District Court $30,000 Veterans Treatment Court Mesilla Valley CASA $5,000 Direct Services to Children aging out of Foster Care Various (CYFD, WIC, CDP) + $75,000 Purchase and distribution of essential supplies

