Las Cruces business receives cease and desist order for gifting cannabis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cease and desist order was issued against a Las Cruces business accused of illegally selling cannabis.

The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department moved to prevent Speak Easy, located at 1300 El Paseo Rd., from “gifting” cannabis to customers who purchase certain items from their shop.

According to the Cannabis Control Division, gifting cannabis from one New Mexican who can legally possess cannabis to another New Mexican who can legally possess cannabis is legal under the Cannabis Regulation Act. However, when there’s money involved in the transaction, the sale is not a gift and is therefore illegal.

“The Cannabis Control Division will not tolerate any individuals or businesses who violate the Cannabis Regulation Act or otherwise diminish the integrity of the adult-use cannabis industry in New Mexico,” said RLD Deputy Superintendent John Blair. “All New Mexicans should be on notice that violations of the Cannabis Regulation Act will be met with swift, strong action from the state.”

Earlier this year, the Cannabis Regulation Act was passed by the New Mexico Legislature and signed by the governor of New Mexico. As of June 29, growing a limited number of plants and being in possession of limited amounts of cannabis is legal in News Mexico. However, cannabis sales are still only allowed to authorized medical patients.

The CCD will begin issuing producer licenses by Sept. 1. Sales for adult-use cannabis will begin in New Mexico no later than April 1, 2022.

