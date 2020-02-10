Las Cruces bowling alley massacre remains unsolved after 30 years

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre where five people were killed including two children ages 6 and 2.

The shooting happened on February 10, 1990. Investigators say two gunmen entered the Las Cruces Bowl on east Amador and opened fire.

“Aggregating people say time heals all wounds, it doesn’t. I’m still as mad today as I was the day it happened,” said one of the victim’s family members.

It is still considered one of the worst crimes in history. The suspects were never captured, and the family of the victims remains hopeful that someday justice will be served.

Las Cruces police are offering a $30,000 reward for information that could lead to those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

