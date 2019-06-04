Las Cruces awarded $250k grant for asylum seekers relief by state

The City of Las Cruces was awarded $250,000 in funds from the State of New Mexico to offset costs the City has incurred from providing relief services to migrants and asylum seekers brought into the City of the Crosses by U.S. Border Patrol in the last few months.

Since April 12, more than 8,200 asylum seekers have been brought to the Las Cruces by USBP Agents.

“This Grant is to be utilized solely for the purpose of offsetting the adverse financial consequences resulting from the federal government’s failure to fulfill its obligations in addressing migrants and asylum seekers entering the United States,” said a portion of the grant agreement.

The grant was provided by the State in order for the city to pay for expenditures directly relating to emergency management and intelligence support, public safety and security, public health and medical services and transportation relating to migrant care.

In two separate actions, the Las Cruces City Council allocated $575,000 in City funds to pay for relief services for asylum seekers who have regularly been brought to Las Cruces by the U.S. Border Patrol, since April 12, 2019. The allocations were approved by the Council with the understanding the City would pursue any and all available methods of reimbursement of costs.

“I want to thank both the Governor’s Office and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management for providing much-needed financial resources to help Las Cruces and the community to deal with this situation,” Mayor Ken Miyagishima said.

Other municipalities and counties also affected financially by the influx of migrants and asylum seekers are also eligible to apply for NMDHSEM grant funding.