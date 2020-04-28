Las Cruces asks for virtual input for East Mesa recreation project

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A new recreation project heading to the East Mesa is moving along, and City leaders are asking the community to provide input through a virtual community engagement opportunity.

The East Mesa Public Recreation Complex (EMPRC), is a new recreation complex approved as the General Obligation (GO) Bond Project. The project is the second recreation project for use by the entire city, located at the northeast intersection of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and Camino Coyote Lane. It will include traditional park features, a parking lot, baseball complex, pickleball courts, soccer fields, and multi-use fields.

A virtual presentation of the latest design concept options by project consultants will be available at CLCTV20 or www.las-cruces.org/RecreationComplex on Monday, April 27.

The concept options are based on previous EMPRC GO Bond presentations in meetings with community members who provided input on features and amenities. For this virtual round of input, participants may submit feedback, ideas, concerns, and questions after watching the presentation, all while practicing social distancing.

The deadline for feedback is midnight on Monday, May 11. Please submit your input by emailing clcengage@las-cruces.org or in the comments section of the presentation on CLCTV20. The public input provided will be considered for the final design.

When the final design is available, it will be presented to the public on the City’s website. Announcements for public viewing will be made.