Las Cruces Alzheimer’s Association hosts ‘Longest Day’ fundraiser

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Las Cruces chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held their annual fundraiser on Sunday.

The event, known as ‘The Longest Day” is part of a nationwide movement this weekend. The fundraiser brought over 2,000 people to the Las Cruces Plaza to check out hot rods, watch fashion shows and support the community affected by the disease.

“There are 41,000 New Mexicans living with his horrible disease and 109,000 unpaid caregivers so we are here to support them and have them know the association can help them with whatever they need,” Emily Chaddock with the Alzheimer’s Association said.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will stay in Las Cruces and go towards training and educational programs.