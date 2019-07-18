Las Cruces activates cooling stations

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – As the Weather Authority team continues forecasting near triple-digit temperatures for Las Cruces throughout the weekend, the City of Las Cruces has activated five facilities as cooling stations.

According to a news release, cooling stations offer temporary shelters from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents, and the general public.

The cooling stations will be open until 8 p.m. weekdays and from 12 to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Locations and phone numbers for the cooling stations can be found below:

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455)

Henry R. Benavidez Community Center,1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006)

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563)

Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000)

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151).

The following city buildings are also open to provide relief from the heat during their regular business hours:

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000)

All city museums

Residents and members of the community are encouraged to call beforehand to see if the stations are open.