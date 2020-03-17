1  of  2
Breaking News
Las Cruces Diocese suspends Mass, including weddings and funerals Third COVID-19 case reported in El Paso

La Mesa man killed in rollover crash

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police say a 36-year-old man was killed Friday morning when the truck he was driving rolled over, hitting a utility pole.

It happened around 10 a.m. on NM State Rd 28 south of Las Cruces. NMSP says David Valdez, 36, of La Mesa, was driving north on NM 28 when his truck left the roadway, rolled, and hit a utility pole.

Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Valdez was not properly using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation by NMSP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

State leaders hope to test 10,000 by end of week

Thumbnail for the video titled "State leaders hope to test 10,000 by end of week"

Gov. Abbott updates number of COVID-19 cases in Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott updates number of COVID-19 cases in Texas"

HUD announces more than $118 million in grants to fight homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "HUD announces more than $118 million in grants to fight homelessness"
More Local