La Mesa man killed in rollover crash

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police say a 36-year-old man was killed Friday morning when the truck he was driving rolled over, hitting a utility pole.

It happened around 10 a.m. on NM State Rd 28 south of Las Cruces. NMSP says David Valdez, 36, of La Mesa, was driving north on NM 28 when his truck left the roadway, rolled, and hit a utility pole.

Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Valdez was not properly using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation by NMSP.