El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The public now has the convenience of using credit or debit cards to pay for fines and fees in all Appellate, District and participating Magistrate courts beginning today, March 1, 2022. The New Mexico Judiciary’s new payment processing system will expand to all courts statewide beginning in April 2022.

Credit card terminals at courthouse counters will accommodate court customers using multiple payment types, including Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards, Discover, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. The public can pay for fines, fees, and for miscellaneous costs such as postage, copies and CDs of court proceedings.

For added convenience, people can also make online payments with a credit or debit card through a secure option on the NM Courts website at finesandfees.nmcourts.gov. The program offers both online and over the counter payment options with credit or debit cards.

During the initial pilot in the Fourth, Sixth and Twelfth Judicial Districts, Magistrate courts have been able to process payments at counters and will add online payment options during an April 2022 statewide rollout.

A total of $13,222.88 over-the-counter and online transactions were processed in the month of January. Courts will not process bond or trust payments online or at the counter.



More and more people are doing business online so this is a game-changer. While you can still pay the courts in person with cash or a money order, the convenience of using a card saves time for everyone, especially people living in rural areas. Artie Pepin, Director of Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC)



Courts do not receive any portion of the 2.4% credit card processing fee the vendor, LexisNexis Vital Check, requires. Customers must agree to the service fee in order to complete the card payment.



In addition to all District and Appellate courts, the following Magistrate courts will take convenient over the counter payment options:



Fourth Judicial District serving Mora, San Miguel and Guadalupe counties:

• Mora Magistrate Court

• Las Vegas Magistrate Court

• Santa Rosa Magistrate Court



Sixth Judicial District serving Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties:

• Silver City Magistrate Court

• Lordsburg Magistrate Court

• Deming Magistrate Court

• Bayard Magistrate Court



Twelfth Judicial District serving Lincoln and Otero counties:

• Alamogordo Magistrate Court

• Carrizozo Magistrate Court

• Ruidoso Magistrate Court



Throughout 2021 and into 2022, AOC’s Judicial Information Division (JID) trained court employees statewide who will process transactions through the point of sale terminal. The mandatory training also included Payment Card Industry security training to ensure the public’s credit card information is properly safeguarded.

Launching this new payment processing option, which is secure and fully integrated with the

Judiciary’s Odyssey case management system, is a major accomplishment. We’re excited about an easier, more convenient way for

the public to pay fines and fees. Cassandra Hayne, AOC’ Chief Technology Officer



To keep credit card information safe, courts will not accept card payments over the phone or

through the mail, and will never contact the public and ask for credit card information.

Electronic payments will resolve only financial obligations. Customers with active warrants or

any other outstanding obligations with the Court must follow up with the court to resolve issues.

