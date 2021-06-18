Investigation underway for cause of motel structure fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday evening at a motel located on the 1700 block of W. Picacho Avenue.



A New Mexico State Police unit (NMSP) noticed smoke and fire coming from the rear of the motel complex when passing by the location, and requested fire response to evacuate occupants.



The fire was quickly extinguished by the LCFD Squad 3 who was the first unit to arrive to the scene.



Power lines were burned from the fire and El Paso Electric was called to secure the power to the structure. Hot spots were extinguished and people were allowed back into their rooms, officials said.



A total of seven units and 22 firefighters responded to the call, along with one ambulance from American Medical Response and the Las Cruces Police Department.



No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.



