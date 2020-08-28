Inn of the Mountain of Gods Resort & Casino to partially reopen on Monday

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Inn of the Mountain of Gods Resort & Casino located in Mescalero, New Mexico will once again reopen its doors on Monday, August 31.

The New Mexico casino was closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Officials said there will be enhanced safety measures taken to protect guests from the fast-spreading virus. Some of those measures include keeping guests at a safe distance, conducting rigorous cleaning, as well as making face coverings mandatory. No smoking will also not be permitted throughout the building.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has always been and remains our highest priority,” said Frizzell Frizzell Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Inn of the Mountain Gods. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tribal nations have set an example for sound, future-oriented policy as sovereign nations. Sovereignty allows Tribes to make necessary decisions to protect their citizens as they know best what their people need. Our tribal leadership has worked tirelessly to ensure that every decision is made with the needs of the Mescalero Apache Tribe in mind, while also following the guidance of leading health and government officials and recommendations by the CDC.”

People can also expect to have their temperatures taken upon entry.

The casino floor will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. with nightly closures from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for deep cleaning.

Inn of the Mountain Gods table games (excluding poker) will be open Sunday–Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday– Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m beginning Sept. 1, officials said.

For those who enjoy the outdoor amenities including boating, fishing, and zip lining will have to register in advance.

The Inn of the Mountain Gods Championship Golf Course will be open Wednesday–Sunday and zip lining and boating will be available Friday–Sunday.

