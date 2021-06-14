Inmate Samuel Enriquez indicted by Doña Ana County grand jury on death of inmate Corey Willis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Doña Ana County jury issued an indictment against Inmate Samuel Enriquez who is charged with Second Degree Murder of inmate Corey Willis. The Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers made the announcement on Monday.

Defendant Enriquez was arrested on December 19, 2019 and is an inmate at the Doña Ana County Detention Center on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder. On December 27, 2019, the Third Judicial District Court found Enriquez to be a danger to the community and ordered him to be held for trial without bond, officials said.



The trial was scheduled for November 22, 2020 and was delayed to the COVID-19 court closures. Enriquez was set for jury trial on the Attempted First Degree Murder charge for September 13, 2021. The Detention incident happened on May 26, 2021.

Officials explained that a grand jury indictment is the formal accusation of felony offenses based upon a finding of probably cause. The grand jury’s role is to determine whether there is probable cause for criminal charges. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at trial.



A trial date has yet to be determined.

