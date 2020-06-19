Inmate at Otero County Prison Facility dies from COVID-19, health officials announce

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced a new death in Otero County. Health officials said the person was a man in his 60s who was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The health department also announced 10 new cases in Doña Ana County. In total health officials said there were 112 new COVID-19 cases in the state of New Mexico.

These are the most recent cases according to the New Mexico Department of Health:

• 15 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 3 new cases in Chaves County

• 6 new cases in Cibola County

• 4 new cases in Curry County

• 10 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 3 new cases in Hidalgo County

• 3 new cases in Lea County

• 3 new cases in Luna County

• 22 new cases in McKinley County

• 2 new cases in Otero County

• 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 6 new cases in Sandoval County

• 17 new cases in San Juan County

• 4 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 2 new cases in Valencia County

• 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

This is the list of the most recent deaths:

• A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

• A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

• A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

• A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

• A male in his 60s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

• A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

As of June 19, health officials said the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 464.

New Mexico has now had a total of 10,260 positive tests for COVID-19. Here’s a look at the total number of COVID-19 cases throughout New Mexico according to health officials:

Bernalillo County: 1,777

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 64

Cibola County: 194

Colfax County: 8

Curry County: 101

Doña Ana County: 692

Eddy County: 49

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 26

Lea County: 58

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 47

McKinley County: 3,009

Otero County: 32

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 73

Roosevelt County: 54

Sandoval County: 662

San Juan County: 2,165

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 188

Sierra County: 5

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 95

Health officials said there are currently 147 people in the hospital because of COVID-19. As of today, 4,512 people have recovered from the virus, according to health officials.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).