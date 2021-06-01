Indictment issued against Las Cruces woman in 2017 death of New Mexico teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An indictment was issued against a Las Cruces woman accused in the 2017 death of a New Mexico teen. The Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers made the announcement on Tuesday.

Authorities said Bryanna Terry was charged with first-degree murder (willful and deliberate), one count of conspiracy to commit murder (willful and deliberate) and robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Terry and her boyfriend, Justin Bullock, were each charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Dakota Lunceford, whose body was found dumped on Glass Road in Mesilla on Aug. 3, 2017.



District Court Judge Douglas Driggers found Terry and Bullock both to be dangerous. Terry and Bullock remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where they await the trial for the murder of Lunceford.

Investigators with the Doña Ana County County Sheriff’s Department said they recovered evidence with new technology that helped identify the suspects in the case.



A trial date for this case has yet to be determined.

