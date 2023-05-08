EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Red Cross assisted some Las Cruces residents Saturday, May 6, after a fire caused smoke damage inside a home on Nemesh Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The call came in at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a residential fire on the 4000 block of Nemesh Drive.

Officials say upon arrival smoke was coming from the garage area and were able to contained the fire to just the garage.

Officials add two residents, and their pets were able to safely exit the residence before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.