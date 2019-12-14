Hot Air Balloon crashes into Las Cruces after-school building

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A hot air balloon crash-landed in a Las Cruces schoolyard Saturday morning, causing panic through the neighborhood.

It happened at the corner of E. Picacho Ave. and N. Tornillo Street in the city’s Mesquite Historic District around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The balloon crashed into the side of the East Las Cruces Learning Center as the pilot attempted to land in the school’s playground.

The balloon pilot, his wife, and friend, and two others were on board when the balloon experienced some sort of mechanical malfunction, according to a witness who contacted KTSM.

The balloon was owned and operated by Midnight Angel, Too. Walter Hawkins and his family have been operating the company since 1997 according to the company business cards. They are also members of the Greater Mesilla Valley Aerostat Ascension Association Hot Air Balloon Club.

The balloon struck at least one electrical wire on the crash landing descent. El Paso Electric is already responding to repair the fallen wire.

KTSM has reached out to the Las Cruces Police Department and is waiting to learn additional information. No one appears to have been seriously injured in the crash landing.