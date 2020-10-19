Home, RV and restaurant damaged in three weekend fires in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters responded to three weekend fires: one fire on Saturday and two on Sunday. Each fire resulted in extensive damage.

The first fire occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the attic of a home in the 4800 block of Calle Bella Avenue. Smoke was coming from the home’s attic, and firefighters had it contained within minutes. The attic space was heavily damaged by fire, and the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a small recreational vehicle on fire near the intersection of Three Crosses Avenue and Alameda Boulevard. Firefighters found the RV fully engulfed with fire, threatening to spread to nearby mobile homes; however, firefighters managed to contain the fire to the RV. A nearby mobile home received relatively minor damage from heat, but the fire did not spread to the interior of the home.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a fire at a restaurant in the 1400 block of S. Solano Drive. It appears a rooftop air-conditioning unit caught fire and spread into the building’s attic and interior of the restaurant. The fire was quickly contained. The restaurant received a considerable amount of damage from smoke and some water damage.

No injuries were reported in any of the three fires.

Damage estimates are pending and all three fires remain under investigation.

Latest Headlines