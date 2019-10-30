Holloman pilot successfully ejects before F-16 crashes in NM

The 49th Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon Flagship sits in a hangar on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 18, 2019. This was the first time that an aircraft has been re-designed on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pilot sucessfully ejected from an F-16 before the aircraft crashed in the New Mexico desert.

The F-16 fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during a training flight at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday about 80 southeast of Holloman Air Force Base.

At this point, the cause of the crash has not been determined, but a board of qualified officers will investigate the crash, according to a news release from Holloman Air Force Base.

Emergency teams immediately responded to the crash site. The pilot was able to eject and is being treated a local hospital, the release said.

