Holloman pilot successfully ejects before F-16 crashes in NM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pilot sucessfully ejected from an F-16 before the aircraft crashed in the New Mexico desert.
The F-16 fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during a training flight at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday about 80 southeast of Holloman Air Force Base.
At this point, the cause of the crash has not been determined, but a board of qualified officers will investigate the crash, according to a news release from Holloman Air Force Base.
Emergency teams immediately responded to the crash site. The pilot was able to eject and is being