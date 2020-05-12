Holloman AFB schedules F-16 flyover to celebrate New Mexico’s front line workers

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Our nation’s heroes are now celebrating our nation’s new heroes. Holloman Air Force Base will conduct an F-16 flyover in Southern New Mexico this Friday, May 15.

The Air Force says they want to recognize all healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel in Southern New Mexico for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also say the flyover is a way to show appreciation for communities surounding the base.

On Friday, May 15, the F-16s will fly in formation over the following New Mexico communities at these approximate times:

Roswell – 5:25 p.m.

Ruidoso: 5:35 p.m.

Cloudcroft: 5:40 p.m.

Alamogordo/Holloman: 5:45 p.m.

Las Cruces: 6 p.m.

The flyover is part of the Air Force’s ‘Air Force Salutes’ campaign, allowing Airmen to honor community members who embody the Air Force core value of service before self.

“All the front line workers, from doctors and nurses to truckers and grocery store clerks,

are the true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Joseph Campo, 49th Wing

commander. “I’m honored to offer a gesture to acknowledge their sacrifice and salute them for

their selfless service while inspiring the nation to remain strong. Additionally, the flyovers are

another way to say thank you to our community for their continued partnership and support.”

Times are subject to change. Check the Holloman Air Force Base Facebook page for the latest updates.