Holiday fun in Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- An entire day of family fun festivities in Las Cruces this December 7.

A Las Cruces news release inviting the community to welcome Santa on December 7 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Old Fashioned Holiday Display at the Railroad Museum (351 N. Mesilla Street).

This free event will feature pictures with Santa, toy train displays, holiday treats and much more.

For the first time, officials say the event will have a Vendor Village that will open at the Placita beginning at 5 p.m. along with booths hosted by several City departments offering holiday crafts at 6 p.m.

The traditional Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces.

Many gather during The Christmas in Cruces Tree Lighting Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

Officials encourage the public to use the free shuttle provided by RoadRUNNER Transit that will have a route from stops at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., the Third Judicial District Court, 201 W. Picacho Ave., Water Street, Las Cruces Street, and the Railroad Museum. View the shuttle map below:

Buses will run every 20 minutes from 12:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. to ensure everyone gets back to their vehicles.