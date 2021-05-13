‘His little body couldn’t do it anymore’: 12-year-old Las Cruces boy with terminal cancer passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday morning, 12-year-old Manny Lopez lost his battle with cancer.

“He fought until the very end, but his little body couldn’t do it anymore. Fly high, my sweet boy, we will love you and miss you forever,” said Diana Talamantes, Manny’s mother.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Manny’s family and met him on May 8 during a drive-thru parade in his honor. His mother explained that Manny was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 8 years old and in February, his family was told that his cancer had spread and is terminal.

The community came together on May 8 to do a parade for Manny, with his mother saying the parade was a chance for the community to say goodbye.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.