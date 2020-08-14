Health officials report one new COVID-19 related death in Doña Ana County on Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced six new COVID-19 related deaths in the state including one death in Doña Ana County.
The New Mexico Department of Health also announced 175 new COVID-19 cases.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 40 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 17 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
The six deaths that were recorded on Friday include:
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 703.
New Mexico has now had a total of 23,160 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 5,303
Catron County: 6
Chaves County: 518
Cibola County: 377
Colfax County: 18
Curry County: 583
Doña Ana County: 2,602
Eddy County: 352
Grant County: 72
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 90
Lea County: 890
Lincoln County: 150
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 256
McKinley County: 4,104
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 204
Quay County: 44
Rio Arriba County: 323
Roosevelt County: 170
Sandoval County: 1,152
San Juan County: 3,084
San Miguel County: 51
Santa Fe County: 681
Sierra County: 32
Socorro County: 75
Taos County: 114
Torrance County: 62
Union County: 30
Valencia County: 449
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 314
- Otero County Prison Facility: 280
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
There are 125 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, according to the NM Health Department.
Health officials also report that there are 10,182 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NM Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).