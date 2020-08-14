Health officials report one new COVID-19 related death in Doña Ana County on Friday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced six new COVID-19 related deaths in the state including one death in Doña Ana County.

The New Mexico Department of Health also announced 175 new COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

40 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

14 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The six deaths that were recorded on Friday include:

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 703.

New Mexico has now had a total of 23,160 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,303

Catron County: 6

Chaves County: 518

Cibola County: 377

Colfax County: 18

Curry County: 583

Doña Ana County: 2,602

Eddy County: 352

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 90

Lea County: 890

Lincoln County: 150

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 256

McKinley County: 4,104

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 204

Quay County: 44

Rio Arriba County: 323

Roosevelt County: 170

Sandoval County: 1,152

San Juan County: 3,084

San Miguel County: 51

Santa Fe County: 681

Sierra County: 32

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 114

Torrance County: 62

Union County: 30

Valencia County: 449

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 314

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 125 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, according to the NM Health Department.

Health officials also report that there are 10,182 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NM Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).