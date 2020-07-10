Health officials report 301 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico; 44 new cases in Doña Ana County

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials on Friday announced 301 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico bringing the total number of reported cases to 14,549.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 73 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 7 new cases in Chaves County
• 1 new case in Cibola County
• 8 new cases in Curry County
• 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 3 new cases in Eddy County
• 1 new case in Grant County
• 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
• 32 new cases in Lea County
• 1 new case in Lincoln County
• 2 new cases in Luna County
• 33 new cases in McKinley County
• 1 new case in Mora County
• 5 new cases in Otero County
• 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
• 11 new cases in Sandoval County
• 31 new cases in San Juan County
• 2 new cases in San Miguel County
• 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Socorro County
• 7 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
• A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
• A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
• A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.
• A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.

New Mexico has now had a total of 14,549 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,886
Catron County: 2
Chaves County: 158
Cibola County: 245
Colfax County: 9
Curry County: 235
Doña Ana County: 1,350
Eddy County: 125
Grant County: 30
Guadalupe County: 20
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 72
Lea County: 262
Lincoln County: 19
Los Alamos County: 11
Luna County: 115
McKinley County: 3,600
Mora County: 1
Otero County: 72
Quay County: 12
Rio Arriba County: 136
Roosevelt County: 78
Sandoval County: 813
San Juan County: 2,659
San Miguel County: 25
Santa Fe County: 322
Sierra County: 14
Socorro County: 62
Taos County: 51
Torrance County: 47
Union County: 8
Valencia County: 175

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
• Otero County Prison Facility: 275
• Otero County Processing Center: 149
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 457
• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Friday, there are 151 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Health officials also reported that 6,181 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

• The Adobe in Las Cruces
• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
• Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
• Bonney Family Home in Gallup
• Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
• Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
• Casa Real in Santa Fe
• Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
• Good Samaritan Society in Grants
• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
• Princeton Place in Albuquerque
• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

August third memorial plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "August third memorial plans"

Football, soccer moved to spring in New Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football, soccer moved to spring in New Mexico"

NMAA postpones high school football, soccer seasons to spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMAA postpones high school football, soccer seasons to spring"

El Paso order says no high school sports until after Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso order says no high school sports until after Labor Day"

Fall sports in El Paso faced with delays, cancellations following city order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall sports in El Paso faced with delays, cancellations following city order"

El Pasoan faces backlash for flag

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan faces backlash for flag"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link