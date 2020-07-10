Health officials report 301 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico; 44 new cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials on Friday announced 301 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico bringing the total number of reported cases to 14,549.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
• 73 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 7 new cases in Chaves County
• 1 new case in Cibola County
• 8 new cases in Curry County
• 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 3 new cases in Eddy County
• 1 new case in Grant County
• 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
• 32 new cases in Lea County
• 1 new case in Lincoln County
• 2 new cases in Luna County
• 33 new cases in McKinley County
• 1 new case in Mora County
• 5 new cases in Otero County
• 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
• 11 new cases in Sandoval County
• 31 new cases in San Juan County
• 2 new cases in San Miguel County
• 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Socorro County
• 7 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
• A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
• A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
• A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.
• A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.
New Mexico has now had a total of 14,549 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 2,886
Catron County: 2
Chaves County: 158
Cibola County: 245
Colfax County: 9
Curry County: 235
Doña Ana County: 1,350
Eddy County: 125
Grant County: 30
Guadalupe County: 20
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 72
Lea County: 262
Lincoln County: 19
Los Alamos County: 11
Luna County: 115
McKinley County: 3,600
Mora County: 1
Otero County: 72
Quay County: 12
Rio Arriba County: 136
Roosevelt County: 78
Sandoval County: 813
San Juan County: 2,659
San Miguel County: 25
Santa Fe County: 322
Sierra County: 14
Socorro County: 62
Taos County: 51
Torrance County: 47
Union County: 8
Valencia County: 175
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
• Otero County Prison Facility: 275
• Otero County Processing Center: 149
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 457
• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of Friday, there are 151 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
Health officials also reported that 6,181 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
• The Adobe in Las Cruces
• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
• Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
• Bonney Family Home in Gallup
• Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
• Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
• Casa Real in Santa Fe
• Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
• Good Samaritan Society in Grants
• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
• Princeton Place in Albuquerque
• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).