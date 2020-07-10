Health officials report 301 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico; 44 new cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials on Friday announced 301 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico bringing the total number of reported cases to 14,549.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 73 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 7 new cases in Chaves County

• 1 new case in Cibola County

• 8 new cases in Curry County

• 44 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 3 new cases in Eddy County

• 1 new case in Grant County

• 8 new cases in Hidalgo County

• 32 new cases in Lea County

• 1 new case in Lincoln County

• 2 new cases in Luna County

• 33 new cases in McKinley County

• 1 new case in Mora County

• 5 new cases in Otero County

• 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 2 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 11 new cases in Sandoval County

• 31 new cases in San Juan County

• 2 new cases in San Miguel County

• 20 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 1 new case in Socorro County

• 7 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

• A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

• A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

• A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.

• A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.

New Mexico has now had a total of 14,549 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,886

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 158

Cibola County: 245

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 235

Doña Ana County: 1,350

Eddy County: 125

Grant County: 30

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 72

Lea County: 262

Lincoln County: 19

Los Alamos County: 11

Luna County: 115

McKinley County: 3,600

Mora County: 1

Otero County: 72

Quay County: 12

Rio Arriba County: 136

Roosevelt County: 78

Sandoval County: 813

San Juan County: 2,659

San Miguel County: 25

Santa Fe County: 322

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 62

Taos County: 51

Torrance County: 47

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 175

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

• Otero County Prison Facility: 275

• Otero County Processing Center: 149

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 457

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Friday, there are 151 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Health officials also reported that 6,181 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

• The Adobe in Las Cruces

• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

• Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Bonney Family Home in Gallup

• Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

• Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

• Casa Real in Santa Fe

• Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

• Good Samaritan Society in Grants

• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).