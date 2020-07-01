Health officials announce 130 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico; 9 new cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 500, health officials said.

Health officials also announced 130 additional COVID-19 cases including, nine new cases in Doña Ana County.

The state of New Mexico has now reported a total of 12,276 COVID-19 cases. 957 of those cases are in Doña Ana County.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers that were announced on Wednesday:

• 38 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 1 new case in Chaves County

• 2 new cases in Curry County

• 9 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 1 new case in Eddy County

• 1 new case in Grant County

• 2 new cases in Lea County

• 1 new case in Luna County

• 17 new cases in McKinley County

• 1 new case in Otero County

• 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 3 new cases in Sandoval County

• 38 new cases in San Juan County

• 3 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 1 new case in Sierra County

• 1 new case in Taos County

• 1 new case in Union County

• 3 new cases in Valencia County

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

• 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The three deaths that were reported on Wednesday included:

• A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

Health officials said previously reported numbers included one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 12,276 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,178

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 95

Cibola County: 212

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 165

Doña Ana County: 957

Eddy County: 82

Grant County: 19

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 49

Lea County: 134

Lincoln County: 11

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 80

McKinley County: 3,395

Otero County: 43

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 101

Roosevelt County: 59

Sandoval County: 731

San Juan County: 2,460

San Miguel County: 21

Santa Fe County: 240

Sierra County: 12

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 43

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 124

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

• Otero County Prison Facility: 275

• Otero County Processing Center: 147

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 444

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Wednesday, there are 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. health officials said the number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Also as of Wednesday, there are 5,514 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia

• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

• BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup

• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Bonney Family Home in Gallup

• Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

• Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

• Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

• Casa Real in Santa Fe

• Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

• Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

• Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

• Good Samaritan Society in Grants

• Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

• Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

• The Jim Wood Home in Hatch

• Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca

• Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

• Mission Arch Center in Roswell

• Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

• Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

• Sundance Care Home in Gallup

• Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

• Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.