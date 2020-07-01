Health officials announce 130 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico; 9 new cases in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 500, health officials said.
Health officials also announced 130 additional COVID-19 cases including, nine new cases in Doña Ana County.
The state of New Mexico has now reported a total of 12,276 COVID-19 cases. 957 of those cases are in Doña Ana County.
Here’s a look at the latest numbers that were announced on Wednesday:
• 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 1 new case in Chaves County
• 2 new cases in Curry County
• 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 1 new case in Eddy County
• 1 new case in Grant County
• 2 new cases in Lea County
• 1 new case in Luna County
• 17 new cases in McKinley County
• 1 new case in Otero County
• 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 3 new cases in Sandoval County
• 38 new cases in San Juan County
• 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Sierra County
• 1 new case in Taos County
• 1 new case in Union County
• 3 new cases in Valencia County
• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility
• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
• 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The three deaths that were reported on Wednesday included:
• A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
• A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
Health officials said previously reported numbers included one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 12,276 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 2,178
Catron County: 2
Chaves County: 95
Cibola County: 212
Colfax County: 9
Curry County: 165
Doña Ana County: 957
Eddy County: 82
Grant County: 19
Guadalupe County: 20
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 49
Lea County: 134
Lincoln County: 11
Los Alamos County: 8
Luna County: 80
McKinley County: 3,395
Otero County: 43
Quay County: 6
Rio Arriba County: 101
Roosevelt County: 59
Sandoval County: 731
San Juan County: 2,460
San Miguel County: 21
Santa Fe County: 240
Sierra County: 12
Socorro County: 60
Taos County: 43
Torrance County: 43
Union County: 8
Valencia County: 124
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
• Otero County Prison Facility: 275
• Otero County Processing Center: 147
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 32
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 444
• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of Wednesday, there are 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. health officials said the number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Also as of Wednesday, there are 5,514 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
• Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia
• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
• BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup
• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
• Bonney Family Home in Gallup
• Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
• Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
• Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque
• Casa Real in Santa Fe
• Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
• Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
• Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup
• Good Samaritan Society in Grants
• Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
• Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
• The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
• Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca
• Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
• Mission Arch Center in Roswell
• Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
• Princeton Place in Albuquerque
• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
• Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
• South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
• Sundance Care Home in Gallup
• Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
• Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
• The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.