Health insurance coverage call center established for New Mexicans

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance in New Mexico has launched a call center for New Mexicans who have questions about health insurance coverage related to COVID-19.

The call center’s hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

“People were calling other state agencies to get answers about health coverage, and those calls had to be directed to us,” said state Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal. “We thought it would be an advantage to the consumer community to have a number they can call with complaints or questions — whether about lost health insurance coverage or being illegally charged for COVID-19 testing or care. We had the capacity to help, so we’re doing that,” he said.

People are urged to call the center at 1-833-415-0566 to learn about their right to have COVID-19 testing and treatment without cost and with questions about:

• How to obtain health insurance coverage

• How to resolve grievances associated with premium payments, termination of coverage,

claims, benefits denials, and surprise billing related to COVID-19

• How to appeal an insurance decision

The call center will also guide consumers to proper regulatory oversight agencies for further

assistance and provide information about the state’s emergency public health orders and the

bulletins, orders and press releases from the Office of Superintendent of Insurance.