HATCH, NM (KTSM) — A Hatch store specializing in chile sales went up in flames Saturday evening according to the Dona Ana County Fire and Emergency Services.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Hall Street in Hatch.

According to Doña Ana County Fire Chief Nick Hempel, the fire was contained to the business where the fire began. There were no reported injuries, but the building is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.