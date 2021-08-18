Green Goods cannabis dispensary promises to bring ‘joint’ benefits to Las Cruces cannabis culture

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The budding cannabis industry of New Mexico is embracing a new dispensary opening in Las Cruces.

Green Goods is a medical cannabis dispensary that offers medicinal cannabis patients a smorgasbord of products, ranging from traditional flower and edibles to concentrates and cartridges and more.

“We’re here because Las Cruces is a little bit underserved with regard to the medical program and so we’re delighted to be here,” said Ellie Besancon, general manager at Green Goods, who also sits on the board of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

“This is an opportunity for us to offer the community an incredible offering of products — high-quality products — and a ton of knowledge about the plant,” she said.

It’s not easy being green, especially when stigma still exists surrounding cannabis culture. However, a 2019 study from Pew Research Center found that two-thirds of Americans support cannabis legalization.

“I think the biggest misconception about cannabis is that it is only for stoners, that it is a gateway drug,” Besancon said. “I believe this really is healing and it’s not for everyone. But for those to whom it does work, it is a powerful plant medicine.”

At Green Goods opening on Wednesday, medicinal cannabis patients presented their IDs and cannabis cards issued by the state to an attendant before being allowed into the shop.

Once inside, customers were welcomed by budtenders who were there to serve as a guide among the plethora of products, while also discussing each product’s potency, price and benefits.

The space is well-lit with cannabis products kept safely inside glass cases, while Green Goods merchandise is available on display. TVs are mounted throughout the space with daily specials and product menus.

“Coming into a medical cannabis shop like Green Goods offers the opportunity for anyone — regardless of what walk of life you’re from — to come in to get a little bit of education,” Besancon told KTSM 9 News.

The cannabis industry is promising to have joint benefits once it’s available for recreational use in New Mexico that includes bolstering economic development by creating jobs, while also increasing cannabis access to rural and urban communities.

New Mexico is set to create its Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee no later than September and is expected to begin the commercial sale of cannabis in April 2022.

The legalization of cannabis in New Mexico is elevating lifestyle options for residents during the pandemic, where residents can partake safely at home, while also reaping the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

“How cool is it that we live in an era where we can use plants to heal ourselves?” asked Besancon.

There are currently 28 medical conditions that qualify a person for the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program that include cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anorexia, opioid addiction and more.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.