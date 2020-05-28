WATCH NOW: Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on coronavirus response, restaurant reopenings

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that more businesses across the state will be able to reopen Monday, June 1.
What will change June 1
- Restaurants may operate indoor dine-in service at 50% of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.
- Bar and counter seating prohibited; no standing service.
- Six-feet of distance between tables of seated customers.
- Discontinue services stations that require customers to congregate
- Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage services and nail salons may operate at 25% of maximum occupancy.
- Accept clients on an appointment-only basis.
- Indoor malls may open at 25% of maximum occupancy.
- Loitering prohibited; food courts must remain closed.
- Gyms may operate at 50% of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.
- Pools may be used only for lap-swimming and lessons of up to two students; pools must otherwise adhere to CDC guidelines for pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds.
- Personal training permitted for up to two trainees.
- Drive-in theaters permitted with COVID-safe practices.
- Additional state parks will reopen in phases.
- Hotels may operate at 50% of maximum occupancy under COVID-safe practices.
- 14-day quarantine order for airport arrivals amended to permit certain business travel under.
What will remain the same
- Retailers and houses of worship may operate at 25% of maximum occupancy.
- Bars remain temporarily closed.
- Breweries/wineries can do curbside pickup where permitted by license.
- Face coverings must be worn in public settings.
- Mass gatherings and congregations still unsafe and prohibited.
- Stay home to the greatest extent possible to help minimize the spread.