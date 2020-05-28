WATCH NOW: Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on coronavirus response, restaurant reopenings

Breaking News
by: KRQE Staff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that more businesses across the state will be able to reopen Monday, June 1.

What will change June 1

  • Restaurants may operate indoor dine-in service at 50% of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.
    • Bar and counter seating prohibited; no standing service.
    • Six-feet of distance between tables of seated customers.
    • Discontinue services stations that require customers to congregate
  • Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage services and nail salons may operate at 25% of maximum occupancy.
    • Accept clients on an appointment-only basis.
  • Indoor malls may open at 25% of maximum occupancy.
    • Loitering prohibited; food courts must remain closed.
  • Gyms may operate at 50% of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices.
    • Pools may be used only for lap-swimming and lessons of up to two students; pools must otherwise adhere to CDC guidelines for pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds.
    • Personal training permitted for up to two trainees.
  • Drive-in theaters permitted with COVID-safe practices.
  • Additional state parks will reopen in phases.
  • Hotels may operate at 50% of maximum occupancy under COVID-safe practices.
  • 14-day quarantine order for airport arrivals amended to permit certain business travel under.

What will remain the same

  • Retailers and houses of worship may operate at 25% of maximum occupancy.
  • Bars remain temporarily closed.
  • Breweries/wineries can do curbside pickup where permitted by license.
  • Face coverings must be worn in public settings.
  • Mass gatherings and congregations still unsafe and prohibited.
  • Stay home to the greatest extent possible to help minimize the spread.

Charts/Graphs

