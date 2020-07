LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) - New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 290 new COVID-19 cases including 53 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:• 99 new cases in Bernalillo County• 14 new cases in Chaves County• 1 new case in Cibola County• 6 new cases in Curry County• 53 new cases in Doña Ana County• 9 new cases in Eddy County• 3 new cases in Grant County• 1 new case in Hidalgo County• 12 new cases in Lea County• 2 new cases in Lincoln County• 1 new case in Luna County• 23 new cases in McKinley County• 1 new case in Otero County• 1 new case in Quay County• 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County• 16 new cases in Sandoval County• 18 new cases in San Juan County• 10 new cases in Santa Fe County• 2 new cases in Taos County• 8 new cases in Valencia County• 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility