Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 continue to skyrocket: 1 new death and a record 233 new cases

Gov. Lujan Grisham grants clemency for 19 people

Las Cruces News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has granted clemency for 19 people convicted of crimes in the state.

The governor’s office announced Friday the first pardons of her administration and said the majority of those receiving clemency had been convicted of a non-violent offense.

Lujan Grisham’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, pardoned a total of just three people during her term.

Those receiving clemency by Lujan Grisham had convictions of forgery, drug possession, burglary, larceny, issuing a worthless check and conspiracy, among others. The office says all of the offenses were at least a decade old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Las Cruces registered nurse helps defend patient from poisonous rattlesnake inside the patient's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces registered nurse helps defend patient from poisonous rattlesnake inside the patient's home"

Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 7"

Destination Texas: Hueco Tanks State Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas: Hueco Tanks State Park"

Gov. Greg Abbott pauses future capacity increases as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Greg Abbott pauses future capacity increases as COVID-19 cases skyrocket"

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say"

Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link