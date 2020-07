LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico.

Officials will also talk about the public health order and when it may be safe to reopen businesses.

The conference is expected to start at 3 p.m.

You can watch the live stream below:

