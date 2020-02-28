Gadsden ISD receives check for their energy saving efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) received a check from El Paso Electric (EPE) for $91,186.07 for incentives earned last year from EPE’s New Mexico SCORE Plus and Commercial Load Management Programs.

This year marks GISD’s ninth year of energy-saving success with EPE.

The SCORE Plus Program helps schools save energy and money by providing no-cost building system analysis, technical recommendations and financial incentives based on the total amount of energy the district will save, a news release said.

“Our Board of Education and the District is appreciative of the support El Paso Electric Company has given the district by establishing these energy-saving programs that affect our new schools and those existing campuses that are retrofitted,” GISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey said. “Funds that we save on energy consumption go back into the district operating funds which help us provide the best facilities and quality education for all our students.”

According to the release, in 2019, GISD installed high-efficiency lighting, new cooling systems, and EnergyStar commercial kitchen equipment at several schools throughout the district for an incentive of $77,446.07.

GISD also participated in the inaugural season of the Commercial Load Management Program, limiting their average electricity demand throughout the district for an additional incentive of $13,470.

“Gadsden Independent School District is a shining example of how our customers should be utilizing our energy efficiency programs and using them to their full potential,” EPE interim Chief Executive Officer Adrian J. Rodriguez said. “We congratulate the school district on their efforts and savings and look forward to our continued partnership.”

To learn more about EPE’s energy efficiency programs for commercial customers, visit their website at http://bit.ly/EPEBusinessSavings.