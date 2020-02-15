Funeral services set for Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Funeral services have been set for the Las Cruces soldier who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, died on Saturday, Feb. 8. SFC Rodriguez is a Las Cruces native.

According to Getz Funeral Home, A Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on March 3, 2020.

SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez (R) of San Antonio

Another soldier from San Antonio, Texas was killed in the attack. He was identified as SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez.

The Department of Defense said, “An individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.”

Military officials said they are still investigating if the shooter was actually a member of the combined U.S. Afghan force.

