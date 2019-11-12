Funding needed to help Las Cruces robotics team get to regional competition

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces robotics team has the chance to represent their city for the first time ever in regionals this December.

The team is made up of students from Arrowhead Park Early College High School Academy, a recognized Blue Ribbon School in the City of the Crosses.

“Being on this robotics team gives these students leading capabilities, problem-solving skills, and the chance to work together as a team,” said Arrowhead Robotics coach, Julie Wojtko.

Unfortunately, money plays a big factor if these students get to compete in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas, Texas.

The team must raise about $14,000 by the end of November and for some students, it’s a big accomplishment to get to do so, “No one really knows about this little town of Las Cruces in New Mexico and going to Dallas we get to show who we are,” said Arrowhead Robotics member, Bianka Boudreaux.

The team is working hard to perfect their robot and get it at its best for regionals, “We can get there and show them that we’re ready to compete,” said Arrowhead Robotics member, Joseph Vreeland.

If any local business would like to partner with Arrowhead Robotics or give any amount of donation to get these students to regionals contact Julie Wojtko through email at Jwojtko@lcps.net or through phone at (575) 527-9540.