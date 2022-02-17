EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday, the New Mexico legislature passed the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship act which will enable any New Mexican who wants to pursue a higher education path, to do so.

The new bill will allow residents in New Mexico to attend college for free which could mean some students do not have to seek out a job in order to help pay those fees.

Joshua Lock who is a freshman at NMSU, says he is not in need of the free tuition unlike some of his friends but he understands that this bill is needed so that they can focus on university which is already a stressful environment.

“They struggle paying tuition right now and it seems like a lot of stress and it seems like it could be hard having to work and to balance that with school and stuff and just the added on stress I mean I feel like it could be even harder to focus on school.”

Ja’Nea Romero is a grad student at NMSU and while she is grateful for the legislation, she questions if it will cover those who want to go farther than undergrad.

“I’m kind of curious on how that affects in state i guess resident student who are going to graduate school because that would also be a tremendous help and help people to expand their incomes and you know just another level of living.”

Even with those questions left unanswered for now, Romero is grateful that this bill was passed because it is not always possible for someone to attend college and they shouldn’t have to choose between their well being and a higher education.

“Between going to school and going to work or doing both and not sleeping you shouldn’t have to sacrifice those things to be able to get an education to better your future.”

