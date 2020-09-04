Fourth employee at Fairacres Elementary School in Las Cruces tests positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A fourth employee at Fairacres Elementary School in Las Cruces has tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Public Schools District announced on Thursday.

The school has been closed since August 28 after three other employees tested positive for the virus.

LCPS said it has notified the school staff of Thursday’s news and said that no one has been inside the building since last Friday’s closure.

Officials said a deep sanitation of the school took place on Tuesday.

LCPS said it is following district protocol and guidance from the CDC, the New Mexico Department of Health, and the Public Education Department.

The building will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 15, and remote learning under the district’s Red Plan will continue during that time.

