Four weekend shootings in Las Cruces results in four injured persons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four separate shootings in Las Cruces over the weekend resulted in four injured persons.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of south Almendra Street after neighbors got into a verbal altercation. Shots were fired near the intersection of Almendra and Nevada Avenue, striking two men who were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Early Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m., Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim on the 800 block of Quesenberry Street. He was transported to an area hospital.



About 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a shots fired report on the 1500 block of east Kansas Avenue. Officers found shell casings on the roadway, however, no victims were located. Witnesses said at least two vehicles — a gray Chrysler 300 and a white Dodge Ram — were involved in the shooting. No victims were located. Police later learned of a gray Chrysler 300 that overturned on Almendra Street. When officers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle is believed to be the one involved in the shots-fired call.



The fourth incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Hickory Drive. Police located the victim on a sidewalk suffering from a puncture wound to his neck. Witnesses told police a single gunshot possibly came from a passing vehicle, but police located a BB or pellet gun near where the 35-year-old victim and two witnesses were sitting. The victim was transported to UMC with what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury to his neck.



Police are continuing to investigate all four incidents and no charges have been filed in any of the cases at this time.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

