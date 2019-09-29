Former LCPD officer, rising country star to be featured on Today Show

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Former Las Cruces Police Officer turned full-time country singer, Frank Ray, will be featured on an upcoming segment on NBC’s Today Show.

The segment which is scheduled to air in the third hour of the Today Show will feature Ray at his performance at the Las Cruces Music Festival Friday, October 11 at 6 p.m.

Ray made the announcement on Facebook. “We’re bringing New York City down to New Mexico,” he explained. “I wanna show them how we do it out here in the Southwest, so come out early to the Las Cruces Country Music Festival Oct. 11th to get a shot at being on NBC’s iconic TV show.”

Before quitting his day job, Ray served for ten years as a police officer in the Las Cruces Police Department. He’s helped them do a few promotional videos since stepping away to do music, most notably LCPD’s fun Lip Sync challenge that garnered nearly 200k views on YouTube.

The Las Cruces Country Music Festival is a three-day event beginning Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13. Ray plays at 6 p.m. Friday on the Main Stage.

Other artists playing the festival include Casey Donahew and Big & Rich on Friday, Ronnie Milsap and Gretchen Wilson on Saturday, and Stephanie Urbina Jones who is the first female artist to perform with Mariachis at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday.

Tickets range from $40 for daily Saturday or Sunday tickets, $80 for a full weekend pass, and $150 for a VIP pass which includes special entry and VIP seating.

For more information on how you can be part of Frank Ray’s special Today Show taping, visit the Las Cruces Country Music Festival website.