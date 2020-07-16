Former LCPD officer now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Antonio Valenzuela

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser will now face second-degree murder charges in the death of Antonio Valenzuela.

The Office of the Attorney General made the announcement on Thursday and said in a news release that the office has taken over the prosecution.

“We are taking over the prosecution and focusing on appropriate charges for violent and dangerous chokeholds,” said Attorney General Balderas.

District Attorney Mark D’Antonio added, “My office maintains the integrity of the fair trial process, in the continuation of our efforts to ensure justice is served for the victims and defendants.” He continued, “In the pursuit of justice and given the seriousness of the charges against Las Cruces Police Officer Smelser, we agreed that this case is adopted and prosecuted by the New Mexico Attorney General.”

Smelser allegedly killed Valenzuela on Feb. 29 while restraining him following a foot chase and struggle. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Smelser used a vascular neck restraint, which has been prohibited by the department.

Valenzuela was pulled over for a traffic stop and had an open warrant for a parole violation. He allegedly fled on foot and officers used their tasers on him twice without any effect, officials said.

After working with the District Attorney to fully review the case, the Office of the Attorney General determined that the evidence warrants a charge of second-degree murder.

Smelser was originally charged with manslaughter.