Forensic audit into City of Las Cruces, local businesses finds criminal violations: Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — A forensic investigation into the City of Las Cruces’ handling of public funds found what a state auditor called “criminal violations,” according to an article by our media partners at the Las Cruces Sun-News.

Albuquerque-based McHard Firm conducted the audit, which analyzed transactions involving the Las Cruces Convention and Visitors Bureau or Visit Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Country Music Festival, and events held at the Las Cruces Plaza and the Rio Grande Theatre.

The report went on to state that the firm found instances of “fraud, embezzlement, criminal violations of the procurement code, bid-rigging, and money laundering,” as well as ethics and federal labor law violations.

The City of Las Cruces, in a statement to the Sun-News, said the report is currently under review by the state Attorney General’s office.

You can read the full article by Las Cruces Sun-News reporter Algernon D'Ammassa

