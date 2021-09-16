Forbes ranks NMSU as one of America’s top colleges in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Forbes recognized New Mexico State University as one of America’s top colleges in 2021, ranked at 313 out of 600 schools.

Only 600 out of 2,700 four-year institutions in the country made it to the Forbes America’s Top Colleges list of 2021.

For the first time, Forbes ranked a public institution as number one, the University of California at Berkeley.

“This year’s ranking more accurately represents the schools that most of America’s college students attend. According to federal data, nearly 80 percent of the nation’s 16 million undergraduates go to public schools,” Forbes said in a statement.

Forbes partnered with Michael Itzkowits, a higher education consultant, who developed a federal database called College Scorecard.

In previous years, Forbes used data from PayScale to rank colleges.

The new “College Scorecard” methodology of ranking colleges is based on alumni salary, debt, return on investment, graduation rate, the Forbes American Leaders list, retention rate, and academic success.

As of the Spring 2021 semester, NMSU had a student population of 20, 237 students. NMSU is New Mexico’s second largest four-year institution.

NMSU was also recently recognized as a top tier university on the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for 2022 National Universities rankings.

To learn more about the new methodology, visit How We Rank America’s Top Colleges (forbes.com)

