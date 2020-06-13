For second week, Las Cruces protesters force closure of major intersections

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — For the second week in a row, Las Cruces protesters closed several busy intersections in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group walked along Lohman Avenue toward Telshor Boulevard where they blocked traffic for several hours. The group dispersed and traffic returned to normal around 1:30 p.m.

Last weekend, protesters followed the same route and closed the intersection for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis Police held George Floyd’s head to the ground before he died.









This week’s protests in Las Cruces come after lapel camera footage was released in the death of Antonio Valenzuela. He was killed after being held in a vascular neck restraint by Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser on February 29. In the footage, Smelser tells Valenzuela “I’m going to f***ing choke you out, bro” before he was rendered unconscious.

Smelser has since been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and is free without bond.

This is a developing story.