Food Distribution Changes in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Casa de Peregrinos food distribution held monthly at the City of Las Cruces Senior Center sites will be cancelled and is being redirected back to Casa de Peregrinos for the remainder of May and the month of June.

The following dates will be affected:

Cancellation Dates for May

Frank O’Brien Papen Center: Thursday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Eastside Senior Center: Wednesday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Munson Senior Center: Wednesday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Cancellation Dates for June

Sage Café: Monday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Frank O’Brien Papen Center: Thursday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Benavidez Senior Center: Friday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Eastside Senior Center: Monday, June 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Munson Senior Center: Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Officials said to mitigate any impact Senior Programs will be distributing food boxes provided through the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department in a drive-through set-up.

Food boxes are available to anyone in the community over the age of 60, and disabled persons 18 years of age or older. A short form will be completed on-site.

The following are the dates and times of the next distribution:

Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.

Wednesday, May 6 through Friday, May 8 from 2 – 5 p.m.