LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- 14-year-old Zechariah Cartledge from Florida and his team, “Running for Heroes”, will be running a mile in Las Cruces Saturday, recognizing New Mexico police and firefighters who have fallen or were injured while on duty.

Zechariah and his team will start the run at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. The route of the run was selected to pass by the New Mexico State Police District 4 office.

New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop west of Las Cruces in Feb. 2021. Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian De La Garza was also injured as he helped stop the suspect who led several law enforcement officers in a pursuit after the traffic stop.

Cartledge started “Running for Heroes” and raising funds for fallen and injured first responders in 2019. First responders and area residents are encouraged to join Zechariah in the one-mile run/walk.