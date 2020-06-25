Five finalists are in the running for Las Cruces City Manager

1  of  3
by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: City of Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a release, the Las Cruces City Council has selected five finalists to continue through the selection process for city manager.

The five finalists are:

  • Estrella Escobar, Former Senior Advisor to the President, University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso, Texas.
  • Gary Halbert, City Manager, City of Chula Vista, California.
  • Jose Madrigal, Consultant, Former Deputy City Manager, City of McKinney, Texas.
  • Gregory Martin, Village Administrator, Village of Los Lunas, New Mexico.
  • Ifo Pili, City Administrator, City of Eagle Mountain City, Utah.

The council’s action came after two special meetings on Tuesday. One of those meetings were held in closed session.

The next steps in the selection process include a review of recorded statements from the finalists on July 7, followed by virtual interviews taking place on July 21 and 22.

