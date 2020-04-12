First death reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health authorities reported six deaths in the State of New Mexico Sunday, including a man in his 50s from Doña Ana County. He is the youngest reported victim in the state from the virus today.

Sunday, the state reported 74 new cases statewide, including 38 new cases in Sandoval county alone. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in New Mexico is now 1,245 with a total of 26 deaths.

In addition to the death in Doña Ana County, there is also one additional case. Health officials say a case that was previously counted in the county was incorrectly counted twice, so the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases remains at 49.

The other statewide deaths are as follows:

A woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

As of Sunday, there are 80 people hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico. There are 295 patients who are considered recovered.

According to tracing, the state is reporting spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure.

Health officials are also reporting widespread infections in nine nursing, behavioral, or long-term rehab facilities. All of those outbreaks have been reported in facilities in northern parts of the state.

