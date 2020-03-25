First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the state’s first death resulting from COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 25.

NMDOH reports a male from Eddy County was transported to Artesia General Hospital on Sunday, March 22 and died that same day. The man’s condition is said to have deteriorated rapidly.

A COVID-19 test was performed on the man and was sent to the state laboratory which received the test on Tuesday, March 24. The laboratory confirmed the positive test on the same day.

NMDOH reports the man had multiple chronic underlying health issues.

“This is a tragic day,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release. “Across our state, across the country, we are all reeling from the effects of this virus. For anyone in our state who had not yet acknowledged this virus as the urgent public health crisis that it is, who has not accepted the extremely compelling need to stay home, today lays bare the very real, very life-or-death consequences of this disease. My prayers are with the family of this New Mexican. I ask all New Mexicans to include the sick and their families in their prayers – as well as the health care workers and those others on the front lines helping to protect us from this disease.”

As of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, there are 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

NMDOH encourages New Mexicans who have symptoms of COVID-19 including shortness of breath, fever, and cough to call 855-600-3453 to learn about testing sites across the state.