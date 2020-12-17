First all-female teen mariachi band singing the sounds of the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Muñecas are the first all-female teen mariachi band in the Southwest, showing that mariachi music has no limits.

“Mariachi music is for everyone and anyone,” said Daniela Robinson, one of the founders and player of the guitarron in the Las Cruces-based band.

They started playing three years ago when Robinson got out of middle school and realized she didn’t have anywhere to continue playing mariachi music.

She said she gathered some friends who were interested and the rest is history.

Las Muñecas now have five band members and play around the region, sometimes even across the country, to share the vivid stories of the Mexican heritage.

“It’s just nice to see people relive memories and be happy because of it,” said Robinson, explaining how their music is nostalgic for the audience.

They were taking a break for several months due to the pandemic, but they are now continuing with practice and performing at outdoor events.

“When words fail, the music speaks and it’s so true, it doesn’t make a difference what language it’s in,” said Christina Fierro, assistant band director and voice instructor, explaining how mariachi music promotes the local culture and keeps it alive within younger generations.

She added how Las Muñecas promote inclusivity and diversity showing that Mexican culture welcomes everyone who wants to join the conversation and the song.

“It’s something we need, especially in these times — [the] inclusion,” said Fierro.

Their next outdoor performance will be at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy drive event in Las Cruces, at 700 N Solano Dr., at noon on Friday.

